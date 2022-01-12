The best diets of 2022: report

If you still aren’t sure what diet to try in 2022, you might want to consider the Mediterranean diet.

The diet was ranked as the top regimen in U.S. News and World Report’s annual list of best overall diets for 2022, ranked by a panel of experts.

Rather than a structured diet, the Mediterranean diet is more of an eating pattern based on the lifestyles of people who live in countries in the Mediterranean, according to the report.

The diet focuses on fruits, vegetables, whole grains, beans, nuts, legumes, olive oil, herbs and spices, according to U.S. News and World Report.

Aside from ranking as the best diet overall, the Mediterranean diet also took the top spot for U.S. News and World Report’s lists of "Best Plant-Based Diets," "Best Heart-Healthy Diets," "Best Diabetes Diets," "Best Diets for Healthy Eating" and "Easiest Diets to Follow."

The Mediterranean diet also tied for 25th place on the "Best Fast Weight-Loss Diets" list and tied for 12th place on the "Best Weight-Loss Diets."

After the Mediterranean Diet, U.S. News and World Report found that the DASH diet – which stands for dietary approaches to stop hypertension – and the flexitarian diet tied for second place.

According to the report, the DASH diet focuses on fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean protein and low-fat dairy, while the flexitarian diet encourages a primarily vegetarian diet, with occasional meat "when the urge hits," U.S. News and World Report said.

The MIND diet – which combines the DASH and Mediterranean diets and focuses on foods that improve brain health – took fourth place in "Best Diets Overall," while the Mayo Clinic Diet, the TLC diet, the volumetrics diet and the WW diet, formerly Weight Watchers, all tied for fifth place.

According to the report, the Mayo Clinic diet focuses on replacing bad eating habits with good ones and ultimately focusing on creating a healthier lifestyle, while the TLC diet – which stands for Therapeutic Lifestyle Changes – focuses on cutting cholesterol by eating vegetables, fruits, breads, pasta and lean meats.

Meanwhile, the volumetrics diet is all about the energy density of food and making choices that help you feel less hungry. WW is about "inspiring healthy living and improving overall well-being," according to U.S. News and World Report.

