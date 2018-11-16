Basketball coach's sign language pep talk goes viral

A basketball coach at a school for the deaf has caught people’s attention for his inspiring and motivational speech.

During a recent game between Mississippi School for the Deaf and Jackson Prep, Coach Sekoe White was recorded communicating by sign language with his team on the sidelines.

A spectator, Kenny Griffis, shared the video of Coach White right after he pulled one of his best players out of the game.

ANIMAL RIGHTS ACTIVIST GOING TO COURT FOR TOSSING FISHERMAN'S CATCH BACK INTO LAKE: 'I JUST HOPE THAT JUSTICE IS SERVED'

"The player was frustrated. This coach's exchange with the player was the best coaching I'd ever seen," Griffis told WAPT. "I have no idea what their communication was, but the player went back on the floor and almost won the game by himself."

The coach then went on to give advice to his players about offensive strategies and the importance of defense, Good Morning America reported. He ended his speech by asking the players, “Whose house?” and the players responded, “Ours,” before heading back to the court.

“Being deaf or visually impaired is no excuse not to succeed," White told GMA. "We can do anything in this life but it requires extra hard work! Basketball is one area where success can happen. Teaching this mindset is the reason I choose to coach these boys.”

Wendy Rogers, the superintendent for the Mississippi School for the Deaf, told GMA the school is proud of all their coaches and their commitment to the students.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

"Coach Sekoe White is truly an example of a coach whose passion is to encourage and motivate his players, and he is a role model for each of them. Coach White is one of many coaches at MSD who instills sportsmanship and pride in players, while teaching them life skills through athletics," Rogers wrote in a statement.