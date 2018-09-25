Banish your bad posture with these expert-backed strategies

Slouching is nothing to shrug at.

Experts say that poor posture — long regarded as a mere aesthetic concern that made sufferers appear sloppy — is now known to be a major culprit in back problems that strike more than 80 percent of all Americans at some time in their lives, according to the National Institutes of Health.

For scores of us, subtle misalignment in the back and neck brought on by factors such as sedentary lifestyles, heavy smartphone use, long days at desk jobs and even sleep habits are setting the stage for more serious problems, says biomechanics expert Dr. Mark Cucuzzella.

“We end up walking around just slightly ‘wonky,’ with shoulders rolled forward, upper back rounded and head carried in front of our center of gravity,” he writes in his new book “Run for Your Life” (Knopf), which explores how improving posture can bolster overall mobility and health.

Matthew Devoe, a chiropractor based in Midtown, says patients often turn to him after years of poor posture have taken their toll.

“Slouching puts a significant amount of pressure on your disks, low back and your neck,” he tells The Post. In addition to chronic pain, complications can include herniated disks and arthritis.

The good news is that it’s easy to straighten up and beat the slump with these simple, expert-backed strategies.

Do the “doll trick”

Proper back alignment begins in your brain, says Charlotte Reardon, a former ballet dancer who runs posture workshops for models. The simple visualization technique she recommends: Imagine you are a doll, with a string running from the base of your tailbone to the crown of your head. Now imagine that string being pulled taut.

“You’re trying to stretch that string in both directions as long and as straight as possible,” Reardon says.

Until you get in the habit of carrying yourself this way, consider setting an alarm on your phone and doing the exercise four times a day. Just be careful not to arch your back “like a banana,” she says, an overcorrection that would create pressure on the lower back.

Reset your shoulders

If you spend your days peering at anything intently — whether it’s a computer terminal or craft project — chances are your shoulders end up rolled forward in an unnatural position. Devoe says you can help counter that unwanted effect by doing this exercise at least once a day: Stand in a doorway and hold your right arm out to your side with your elbow bent in a 90-degree angle and your hand near your head. Press your palm on the frame of the door and take a step forward to stretch the arm behind you. Hold for 10 seconds, then repeat on the opposite side.

Boost your breathing

Breathing from your belly activates the greater abdominal muscles so they can better hold up under the weight of your head and body, Reardon says. The technique she recommends: Place your hand on your belly and slowly inhale through your nose, feeling your belly rise. Hold for one beat, then slowly exhale through your nose until your belly returns to the starting position. Repeat for five breath cycles and do several times a day.

Tame tension

Stiffness in the shoulders, neck and back can throw off alignment by locking the body in unnatural positions, Reardon says. So she recommends a quickie relaxation circuit to keep those areas limber: Raise your chin, roll your shoulders back, and puff out your chest. Visualize a pinching motion between your shoulder blades. Slowly nod your head yes for a few seconds, then slowly shake your head no. Shrug your shoulders to your ears, then gently lower to their natural position.

Take a stand

Widely touted for improving productivity and focus, working at a standing desk is also an easy way to keep hip flexors stretched and back-supporting muscles engaged, Devoe says. For even better results, keep a soccer ball on hand and regularly roll it around under your feet throughout the day. This low-level form of alternating movement helps ensure even weight distribution as you work. “It’s good to go back and forth so you’re not sticking one hip out or hyperextending a muscle,” Devoe says.

Sleep like so

Beware, belly sleepers: Snoozing stomach down with your face swiveled out to the side can strain the neck and affect posture during waking hours, Devoe says. The best sleep position for your back is, well, on your back, he says. Hit the hay face up, propping pillows at your sides to keep from rolling over in the wee hours.

Face your phone

Keep squinting at that phone in your lap, and you could end up with a nasty case of “tech neck.”

“Constantly looking downward causes you to slouch, and both [factors] put significant pressure on the disks, lower back and neck,” Devoe says. For this reason, Devoe recommends holding your phone in front of your face with one hand while using the other to prop the arm up.

Never settle

Alignment boils down to bodily balance, so no matter how you spend your time, movement variety is key to protecting posture. “Throughout the day, try to kneel, squat, sit on a ball — whatever you can do to move your body around,” biometrics expert Cucuzzella says. “Your best position is your next position.”

