Baltimore bride wears wedding reception dress to get COVID-19 vaccine

Here’s how to get vaccinated in style.

Sarah Studley, 39, from Baltimore, wore her wedding reception dress when she got her COVID-19 vaccine on Sunday.

She decided to wear the white tulle-over-satin dress with polka dots because her original wedding reception was canceled twice due to the pandemic, The Baltimore Sun reported.

"I had this dress in my closet and I figured, ‘This seems like a good moment for celebration,’" Studley told The Sun.

AMAZON’S TOP WEDDING DRESS COSTS $43 - HERE’S WHY

Pictures of Studley wearing her reception dress while getting her vaccine were posted on social media by the University of Maryland Medical Systems (UMMS) on Monday.

"Here comes the bride...to get her vaccination at M&T Bank Stadium Mass Vaccination Site!" UMMS tweeted. "Rather than let the beautiful gown for her pandemic-cancelled wedding reception just hang in her closet, Sarah Studley wore it to get vaccinated."

DISNEY WORLD GUEST EMBARRASSES FIANCEE WITH FAKE PROPOSALS ALL OVER THE PARK

Studley told The Sun that numerous people asked about her dress at the vaccination site -- including the people working there.

"Everyone seemed really happy about it," she said. "This is a moment for me to seize the celebration and seize a little joy in what has been a dark period."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Studley told the newspaper that the reactions she got at the vaccination site were similar to the support she and her husband, Brain Horlor, received after they got married in a small ceremony in San Diego. Afterward, they walked a half-mile through the city back to their hotel -- all in their wedding attire.

"What was really heartwarming was the number of people who saw us and cheered, or honked their horn, or just took a moment to celebrate with us," Studley said.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

"It felt like things have been so dark that everyone was really excited to have something to celebrate," she added. "I think that would be my favorite part of the wedding we ended up having, because I could never have predicted that that would happen."