Stay clutter-free through the school year with these desktop and backpack organizers 

Start the new school year with good organization. Two great places to consider keeping clutter-free are in your study space and the backpack. For most, the desk is where all the important assignments get done, and the backpack is what will carry them to the class. So make sure you are well organized.

For backpack organization, consider functional compartments like zippered pouches and other accessories to divide your items into compartments. At home, clear out a space designated for studying and make sure it is free of clutter with desktop organizers that give you options for stowing away files, pencils and more.

Here are 13 picks that will help you clear the clutter throughout the school year:

Untidy wires are unattractive and can clutter your office space. These Velcro thin ties from Amazon can control unruly wires. They are perfect for cord organization, wire management and securing loose or extra-long cords out of the way to eliminate tripping hazards.

There's no need to reinvent the wheel when it comes to desk organization. A classic organizer like this metal one from Walmart has everything you need to keep your desktop clutter-free. This all-in-one desktop file organizer stows away your pens, pencils, documents and other office supplies. You can also buy it at Amazon.

This wooden desk organizer, which you can buy at Walmart, will hold your pens, markers, and files, and it is visually stunning, too. Or you could try this stylish gold desk organizer from Amazon, which comes with a drawer, as another option to say goodbye to boring organization.

Try this rotating pencil holder from Amazon to keep track of your writing utensils. The organizer has five large-capacity individual compartments to hold your office accessories, such as pens, pencils, markers, highlighters, rulers, scissors, letter openers and other desktop gadgets. This spinning organizer, available at Walmart, is great for keeping markers and other art supplies tidy.

Grab this 25-piece set of clear plastic bins designed to fit inside your desk and say goodbye to the chaos. You'll have enough pieces to organize your things by function. If you have any leftovers, use them to organize your bathroom supplies. You can buy a similar set of organizers at Walmart.

Sometimes, a fix like lifting your monitor can help create space and order on a disorganized desk. This desk monitor stand, available at Amazon, comes with an adjustable organizer tray to keep your supplies in order. Or try this wooden desk shelf organizer on sale at Walmart if you need to accommodate more items.

This metal rolling cart, available at Walmart, can keep your things in order and is mobile! It's a great option if your back-to-school supply lists include paints, markers or other creative accessories you might need to use away from your desk. You can buy a similar metal rolling cart at Amazon.

If you are looking for an organizer to perk up a drab office space, this gold organizer from Amazon, which comes with matching accessories, is a great option. If gold's not what you are after, try it in pink or lavender. Or, if you are looking for an elegant option, try the artisan rattan cane collection desktop organizer from the Container Store.

Stop wasting time rooting around the bottom of your backpack looking for things. This smart organizer, available at Amazon, has pockets and pen holders that make it easy to keep small items organized. The organizer features one large padded open compartment with a small gusset for an iPad. There are also wall pockets, card slots, pen holders and mesh pockets. If you are carrying books in a Fjallraven backpack, you can try this insert organizer.

This vertical backpack file, available at Amazon, easily fits into a backpack and is perfect for keeping assignments wrinkle-free. Or try this seven-pocket vertical backpack file on sale at Walmart. This file opens along the short side and also easily fits into a backpack.

This accessory organizer, on sale at Amazon, will help keep all your work items neatly organized in one place. It provides endless configurations for your digital devices and personal needs.

Don't underestimate the power of a good pencil pouch. This large-capacity pouch, on sale at Amazon, can open from the top or front. It has an inner structure with an elastic loop and compartments to store up to 100 pens, pencils, scissors, sticky notes, rubber, tape and other items. You can also buy a similar pencil pouch at Walmart that can easily store over 100 pencils.

Turn to the Trapper Keeper, on sale at Walmart, for a classic organization solution that offers your backpack more than a binder. The hook-and-loop closure helps trap all your stuff inside—even if you drop it! Two folders help keep your papers secure. Each folder has a vertical pocket that holds loose sheets so they won't fall out. Or buy this zippered portfolio binder at Amazon for a more muted design.