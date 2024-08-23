Back-to-school hack shared by mom on TikTok helps with chaotic mornings: ‘Love this'

A mom of three is sharing her simple back-to-school hack that she says has saved loads of time each morning.

Katelyn Knibbe, 27, is a stay-at-home mom from outside San Antonio, Texas, who said getting her kids up and off to school in the morning can be chaotic.

To help ease the potential stress of the hustle and bustle of the new school year, Knibbe shared a unique hack on TikTok.

In the DIY video, Knibbe showed how she organized her daughter Corra’s outfits for the week — ensuring there was no last-minute decision-making each morning.

"I am a big plan-ahead kind of person, [and] one of the biggest stressors in the morning when I was growing up was picking out an outfit for the day," she said.

She added, "I remember trying on four or five outfits before finding something to wear and having to rush to get out the door every day. On top of that, all the clothes I tried on usually ended up on the floor and created a huge mess."

To ensure this didn’t happen to her own daughter, who just started kindergarten, she made a custom organization system for her outfits.

"With this system, everything she needs for the day is in the assigned bin," she said. "All of her clothes, accessories, shoes, etc. go in there."

With "one less thing to worry about in the mornings," Knibbe said it has helped the school mornings flow better.

"We are a week into school so far, and she has loved having her outfit bins in the mornings!"

Knibbe continued, "She was excited to help pick out her outfits with me when we were putting the bins together, so her involvement in the decision-making and preparation made her more excited to use them during the week."

The DIY hack is also affordable, Knibbe said, costing her around $10 — and 20 minutes of time.

The mom of three said she used plastic storage containers from Walmart, printed labels from Pinterest with the days of the week and taped them to the box.

She said, "I let my daughter help pick out her clothes for the week, so that might have added a few minutes, but it was pretty quick."

Knibbe will continue the school morning routine throughout the year — and for as long as her daughter wants, she said.

"I have three kids and a husband who runs his own business, so we don’t have the time or energy to do complicated things," she said. "This is extremely easy to do and will make your mornings so smooth if you have a kiddo who is a little indecisive like mine is."

Others have successfully integrated this hack into their morning routines as well.

Last year, Georgia mom LaWayne Dacosta told Fox News Digital that she implemented this hack into their routine after her daughter was getting "kind of opinionated about her outfits."

She said the pre-planning helped "with conversations and bonding time" between the pair.

TikTok users commented on Knibbe’s TikTok video, praising the idea — with one saying it is a "game changer."

One user wrote, "Good job, mama!"

Another TikTok user said, "I’ve been wanting to do this for my girls but couldn’t figure out how. I love this idea."