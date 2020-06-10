BabyNames.com shares Black Lives Matter message on homepage, lists names of black lives lost

“Each of these names was somebody’s baby.”

That’s the message that currently greets visitors to BabyNames.com, directly above a list of black Americans who were killed as a result of police or civilian violence.

And at the bottom, a hashtag reading #BlackLivesMatter.

The site, which is largely used as a resource for expecting parents, added the moving message to the top of its homepage earlier this week, with the intentions of “further[ing] the conversation about systematic racism in our culture,” per a statement from Babynames.com founder Jennifer Moss.

“BabyNames.com is a family-owned and operated company and are saddened that so many families have needlessly lost loved ones,” Moss said in a statement shared with Fox News.

The list of names — which begin with Emmett Till, a 14-year-old boy who was lynched in Mississippi in 1955, and end with George Floyd — were also shared to the site’s Instagram page.

“BabyNames.com stands in solidarity with the black community,” the site captioned the post.

Many of the account’s followers, including several expecting parents, said they were moved by the message.

“This was such a gut punch. Thank you for posting,” wrote one user.

“My pregnant self was not ready for this but that is an example of my privilege,” wrote another. “Thank you for this.”

“Thank you for making your stance known,” someone else commented. “Thank you for being on the right side of history.”

The site’s founder said she was inspired to act after seeing a similar list of names posted by NPR.

“I am a parent, and it just came from my heart,” Moss told the Huffington Post.

Meanwhile, BabyNames.com is just one of the many websites, companies or corporations that has publicly voiced support for the Black Lives Matter movement, along with Nike, Netflix, Twitter, Asos, Amazon and Levi’s, to name only a few.