'Baby fever' rocks Twitter with newborn dressed as burrito

Now that's a bundle of joy.

One new mom recently celebrated her baby's first month with a burrito-themed photoshoot that has social media commenters exclaiming they’ve been struck with “baby fever.”

"I made a burrito today" a Twitter user identified as Brianna joked online on Sunday, in a post which has since gone massively viral with over 270,000 likes and 48,000 shares.

Going all-out for the photo op, the proud parent dressed her sleeping son in a tortilla-inspired blanket and flanked him with Tapatio hot sauce, cilantro, limes, Jarritos soda and napkins. The portrait session was made complete with a “1 mes” (1 month, in Spanish) letter board sign.

Many commenters made a fuss over the picture, agreeing that the “burrito baby” made them yearn for parenthood.

In an apparent trend, others shared silly snapshots of their own sleeping babies looking quite burrito-like in tortilla blankets of their own.

All jokes aside, Brianna said that photo shoot is a tribute to her Mexican heritage – a pride for which she plans on passing down to her son.

"My family comes from Mexico, so as soon as I found out I was pregnant I knew I wanted my son to grow up loving his beautiful culture and everything that comes with it," she told Popsugar. "My maternity pictures also have that beautiful Mexican touch to it.

“I want my son to be proud of where he comes from and the struggle it took his grandparents to give us the life full of opportunities we have today,” she added.

