Australian Instagram influencer poses in bikini to show what she really looks like

An Instagram influencer from Australia is encouraging women to post pictures of themselves that reflect what they really look like, rather than the picture-perfect images society expects.

Ariella Nyssa, who owns a bikini line, has built a brand on being her authentic self on social media. She often posts unfiltered bikini pictures of herself, unapologetically flaunting parts of her body she used to be ashamed of.

The body-positive influencer also uses her platform of transparency to push women to do the same, regardless of what others think.

“This photo would have rotted away in my camera roll. I and many of us look past photos like this because we ‘weren’t ready’ or it’s an ‘unflattering’ look,” Nyssa wrote with a photo of herself sitting in a bikini with her natural stomach showing.

“This moment is just as beautiful as any ‘posed’ or filtered moment!!! Let’s see the beauty in the REALNESS of life!” she added.

In another similar post, she wrote: “I urge you, post your unready photos! Post the photos that you ‘don’t like’ at first glance. It’s so freeing and makes you realize how BEAUTIFUL you really are.”

It appears Nyssa’s message of self-acceptance resonates with her more than 300,000 followers.

“You are helping so many girls like me love themselves more and more with every post. you have no idea,” an Instagram follower commented. “Thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

Some women even opened up about their own body insecurities.

“I’ve always felt insecure with my tummy because it’s alwayssss bloated I feel like I’ve never had a flat tummy no matter how much I work out and I’ve always been embarrassed by it!” another follower wrote. “I’ve been working on being more confident and accepting my little tummy and understanding that it’s normal!”

“You’re a role model,” another person commented. “I'm not confident enough to show my skin...but you make me feel better.”