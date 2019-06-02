Pennsylvania amusement park pulls bullet souvenir after controversy

A Pennsylvania theme park found itself caught in the middle of an online debate over a gift shop item.

A mother visiting Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pa, discovered that the park was selling personalized bullets at one of their gift shops. Customers could purchase a single rifle bullet with a key-ring attachment and their name emblazoned on the side of a leather holder.

Sarah Keller took a picture of the gift shop item and shared it with her friend Lisa Boswell, Lehighvalleylive.com reports. Boswell then took to Twitter to voice her concerns.

“Offering kids a bullet with their name on it at an amusement park gift shop is already the most ill-advised thing to happen this summer,” Boswell tweeted. “Who greenlit this? Imagine a shooting survivor encountering this?”

BOY, 6, REPORTEDLY IN CRITICAL CONDITION AFTER FALLING 15 FEET FROM ROLLER COASTER

In an email to Lehighvalleylive.com, Boswell said, “In today’s climate, where our children are repeatedly asked to prepare for mass classroom homicide (lockdown drills) and can’t play outside safely, it was inexplicable to me. Further, it showed a lack of sensitivity toward gun violence survivors.”

The amusement park responded to the tweet, saying “This item has been pulled from our merchandise. Thank you for bringing this to our attention.” In a statement to Lehighvalleylive.com, Dorney Park elaborated, “We ceased offering the merchandise because we believe we can offer our guests products that are more suitable for our family friendly environment.”

On social media, however, the debate continued. One user commented, “Lots and lots of Pennsylvanians participate in shooting sports, especially in the 'flyover' sections of the state where hunting is king. I doubt it’s as offensive as you think it is.

Another user added, “It’s called freedom. People can get whatever they want. I don’t see any problems with this. If you don’t like guns, well that’s your problem.”

Others applauded Dorney Park’s decision to pull the item, with one user posting, “What does a bullet have to do with roller coasters? Nothing in your park ties in with the notion of selling these in the first place. I'm glad you removed them from your gift shops.”

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Others agreed with the park’s decision even though they claimed not to be anti-gun. One user explained, “Dorney isn't the place for this. My BIL engraves guns and bullets. Cool, no prob. But this is a family park. You don't expect them to sell …shirts with profanity. These are all novelty items sold at shore stores with signs that say ‘18 or older to pass.’"

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Dorney Park did not immediately return a request for comment from Fox News.