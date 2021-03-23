Americans identify age they'll 'peak' – and it's later in life than you'd guess, poll finds

Age is nothing but a number, but the prime of your life might be later than you think.

Youth may be wasted on the young, but apparently life is fullest in your late thirties. In a new poll of 2,000 Americans, participants said that they "peaked" (or would peak) at age 37, news agency South West News Service (SWNS) reports.

Though the teenage and twenty-something years traditionally get all the hype, 34% of respondents predicted their prime will be at 46, or older. While tomorrow is a mystery, a hopeful two in three people polled believe their best years are yet to come.

CORONAVIRUS FACE MASK USE SAFE DURING INTENSE EXERCISE, EARLY RESEARCH SUGGESTS

It’s been a long pandemic, and 61% said they’ve appreciated themselves more than ever before through the past year. Better yet, the future is looking bright – 39% say 2021 is going to be their best year yet.

In the spirit of self-improvement, most participants in the March poll say they’ve pledged to elevate their wellness this year. According to the survey, commissioned by OnePoll and cannabinol company CBDfx, top wellness goals include improved physical health (56%), improved mental health (46%), exercising more often (45%) and sticking to a better diet (44%).

Similarly, 80% believe they can achieve anything as long as they feel physically, mentally and emotionally well.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Wellness is multifaceted, and 80% reported that they feel unstoppable when they’re physically, mentally and emotionally well. However, life’s a balance – 64% said they’ve struggled to achieve a goal because of worries, while a close 60% said the pandemic has delayed them from succeeding with something.

"When people feel good about themselves, it creates a level of positivity and motivation that extends into all facets of their lives," Jameson Rodgers, CBDfx co-founder, said of the findings, per SWNS. "The uncertainty and upheaval caused by the COVID-19 pandemic has led many people to look inward and redefine what happiness and success look like for them, whether it’s financial stability, a dream job, better physical fitness or positive mental health.

CLICK HERE FOR FOX NEWS’ CONTINUING CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

"Feeling like your peak self affirms all of the hard work that’s been put in over the years, so it’s only natural to look forward to this time in life — it’s an immense achievement and a sense of wholeness."