America's Gold Star families are top of mind at Christmas with this foundation's help

During an interview on Wednesday morning on "Fox & Friends," the founder and CEO of the Believe With Me foundation, Lyette Reback, shared the critical ways in which her organization along with many Americans are giving back to the families of fallen service members this Christmas season — gifts from the heart that last well beyond the holidays.

"Believe With Me takes the opportunity at Christmas to serve 1,400 children who have lost a parent serving in the military," said Reback on Wednesday morning.

On its website, the Believe With Me foundation, based in North Palm Beach, Fla. says, "We live in a world where kids just don't realize that their opportunities have cost many generations much sacrifice."

It continues, "Most children today have no idea that over 1.5 million American patriots have paid the ultimate price for their freedoms and opportunities to succeed at school, sports, and life."

The nonprofit group also says, "At Believe With Me, that cost is up close and personal as we wrap gifts for hundreds of Gold Star children at Christmas, serve alongside veterans and Gold Star family members at a Gold Star home renovation project, or serve Gold Star Mothers [for] Mother's Day."

"We resolve to remember the fallen and let their life of sacrifice light the way for the next generation," the group adds.

Also appearing on "Fox & Friends" on Wednesday morning were Amy Dozier, widow of Army Staff Sgt. Jonathan Dozier, as well as Emma Dozier, the couple's young daughter.

Jonathan Dozier lost his life on Jan. 9, 2008, in Iraq due to a makeshift bomb — leaving behind his wife Amy and daughter Emma, who was just 13 months old at the time of her father's passing.

Dozier's obituary from 2008 noted that he was only 30 when he died during combat operations in Sinsil, Iraq.

Jonathan Dozier was born in Norfolk, Va., and attended Great Bridge Schools, Fork Union Military Academy, VCU, and Middle Tennessee State University, the obituary also noted. "He will be remembered for his sensitivity, caring ways, and his ability to gather his many friends for ‘celebrations,’" it pointed out.

Dozier received many medals and honors during his time in the Army, among them the Bronze Star for Valor, Purple Heart, Meritorious Service Medal, Army Achievement Medal with two oak leaf clusters, Army Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Iraq Campaign Medal, and Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, according to the obituary.

"We feel incredibly blessed to be remembered by [the Believe With Me organization] throughout the year." — Amy Dozier on "Fox & Friends" on Wednesday

Amy Dozier, his widow, said that her husband was killed just weeks after Christmas all those years ago — and that the family, at the time, received the Christmas gifts he'd mailed out to them during his service. Those are gifts they greatly cherish to this day.

The last time Amy Dozier spoke with her husband was Christmas Day of 2007.

"We feel incredibly blessed to be a part of this organization, to be remembered by Lyette and her organization throughout the year," she said about Believe With Me.

Lyette Reback of Believe With Me has appeared previously on Fox News to share information about her nonprofit and how Americans can help grieving military families who appreciate any little bit of extra thought and care during the holidays and all year long.

Jonathan Dozier was interred with full military honors on Jan. 22, 2008, in Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Va.

Said young Emma Dozier, in part, on Wednesday morning, "The Believe With Me foundation helps me remember that people don't forget my dad and what we've sacrificed to have freedom [in this country]."

To learn more about Believe With Me and see how to "bring hope and help" to the families of America's fallen heroes

You can also visit the group's website here.