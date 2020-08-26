Amazon shoppers claim that customer service reps are flirting with them online

Well, hello there.

Several Amazon shoppers have come forward to claim that online customer service representatives have gotten a little too friendly during virtual chats by flirting with them.

The floodgates hilariously erupted when Twitter user Roxana recently shared screenshots from a conversation with a customer service agent named Rupesh about a missing package.

"You are very sweet and I must say you have a very lovely name,” Rupesh complimented in the chat message exchange.

The rep told Roxana that the seller would reach out with an update and the item, purchased through Amazon Prime in the U.K., would eventually arrive on priority – but the “bad news” was that they’d have to “part ways” because the problem was solved.

“Not the Amazon customer service guy legit flirting with me,” the customer joked on Twitter, in a post that has since gone wildly viral with over 307,000 likes and 23,000 shares

"DUDE I swear this happened to me last year. I think it’s because I had to email them something and my pic was attached to my email account" another user named Suz exclaimed, sharing a shot of a chat with another Amazon Prime customer service rep who said she was "breathtaking.”

“We were actually in love,” another user joked, posting a picture of a conversation with an Amazon customer service employee called Fazia.

"I hate to do this but my manager is giving me 5 minutes on this chat and I haven't assisted anyone else for two hours. I really really loved chatting with you today, it was truly amazing,” Fazia said. “I don't want this to end, I have enjoyed this a lot, haven't had a chat like this in forever"

Critics, meanwhile, argued that the skeptical shoppers were blowing the “friendly banter” out of proportion and insisted that the employees of the online retail giant were simply doing their job.

Amazon was contacted for further comment.