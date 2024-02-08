Host a glamorous Oscar watch party with these 12 picks you can find on Amazon

This year's Oscars are scheduled to run on Sunday, March 10. If you are a fan of cinema and are looking to celebrate this year's best, now is the time to plan your Oscar watch party. Turn your watch party into a one-of-a-kind event by adding glitz and glam touches while partying with your favorite people.

Set the stage with glitzy decorations and roll out the red carpet -- all things you can find on Amazon. Play the part of a Hollywood star in head-to-toe glamor with looks you can grab for under $100 on Amazon.

You can create an event to rival the Academy Awards with these 12 items you can find on Amazon that can be delivered to your door in 24 hours if you're an Amazon Prime member. You can join or start a 30-day free trial to shop.

Red carpet decor

Red Carpet Party Games

Red carpet looks for under $100

Red Carpet Floor Runner $33.95, now $29.95

Make it a red carpet event with this red carpet floor runner. The runner is made of high-quality thick fabric. It has pre-cut double-sided tape for easy and smooth installation, so there is no worry of bunching.

Hollywood Theme Party Decorations Photo Backdrops $10.99

Turn up the glitz with this Hollywood-themed photo Backdrop. Reviewers love this backdrop and say it brings a real Hollywood vibe to any event.

Upper Midland Products Champagne Glasses $29.99

Your friends will feel like celebrities sipping cocktails in these classic coupe glasses. The glasses have a classy look but are acrylic, so they are sturdy and durable. This pack comes with 35 glasses.

TONIFUL Gold Balloon Centerpieces $18.99, now $13.99

These gold balloon centerpieces will turn up the charm on any decoration scheme. The centerpieces are easy to assemble and come with enough to make four.

175PCS Black and Gold Party Supplies $29.99, now $22.99

Give your table the VIP treatment with this black and gold dinnerware set. The set is disposable to make for easy cleanup.

Big Dot of Happiness Red Carpet Hollywood $15.99

Keep your guests engaged with the night's big event with this game of Red Carpet Bingo. Everybody will have fun playing Red Carpet Hollywood - Award Show - Movie Night - Themed Bingo at any traditional party. In sets of 18, Shaped Bingo Cards and Markers are professionally printed and double-sided on sturdy cardstock paper.

GiftExpress 6" Award Trophy, Pack of 12 $13.99

Hand out your awards with this GiftExpress 6" Award Trophy, a Pack of 12 that looks like the Oscars. You can nominate your favorite of the night and celebrate them with their very own Oscar!

Off Shoulder Bodycon Long Evening Formal Dress $52.99

Your guests will feel more Hollywood by looking more Hollywood. This Long Evening Formal Dress screams glamor but is made of stretchy material, so it is comfortable, too! Reviews say this dress hugs all the right places.

BTFBM Women's Sleeveless Cocktail Dresses $52.99

This beautiful Cocktail Dress is sure to get more than one use. This sleeveless satin dress features a mock turtleneck, elastic high waist and maxi length that hits right before your heel. It is elegance at its best.

Cathercing Crystal Knot Pendant Long Necklace $14.98

Turn a simple frock into a statement piece with this Cathercing Crystal Knot Pendant Long Necklace. The adjustable pendant will be the icing on the cake on your beautiful clothes!

Hadskiss Jewelry Set for Women $49.99, now $38.99

What better way to scream starlet than to have your arms and neck dripping with diamonds? This White Cubic Zirconia set from Hadskiss. This jewelry set is made of 18K white gold-plated and clear cubic zirconia. The set has a highly polished shine to it. It is nickel-free, hypoallergenic and suitable for sensitive ears.

MAGE MALE Men's 3 Pieces Suit $139.99, now $59.59

Men, don't let the ladies take all the attention in this MAGE MALE Men's 3 Pieces Suit. You'll channel James Bond vibes in this elegant suit.