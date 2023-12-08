Find 10 last-minute viral gifts for the man who has everything, available on Amazon

Finding the perfect gift for a man who has everything can be daunting, but Amazon has a wide selection of unique options that will surprise him. We selected ten gift ideas for men that are top trending gifting items being sold on Amazon.

Show him how much he means to you this holiday with these 10 last-minute viral gifts you can find on Amazon. Sign up for a Prime membership to ensure the gifts are delivered on time. The benefits include fast, free delivery, access to invite-only deals and the option to Buy With Prime. Most purchases can be delivered to your door in 24 hours if you're an Amazon Prime member. You can join or start a 30-day free trial to start your holiday shopping today.

Here are 10 perfect gift ideas that will please the man who has it all:

Aura Carver WiFi Digital Picture Frame $149.00

Millions of customers love how Aura makes sharing and displaying photos with loved ones easier. The frame doesn't have a touchscreen, but it has a touch panel on top, making it easy to switch between photos. It also has unlimited cloud storage space and doesn't require a subscription.

Lille Home Stackable Stainless Steel Thermal Compartment Lunch $39.99, now $29.99

Show him your love by packing home-cooked meals in the Lille Home Stackable Stainless Steel Thermal Compartment Lunch box. It is made from food-grade stainless steel that is BPA-free, rust-free and doesn't retain flavors or scents.

Ekster Senate Cardholder Wallet $79.00

This Ekster Senate Cardholder Wallet instantly fans out your card with the touch of a button, has a strap to hold your cash and pairs with a GPS tracker so he'll never lose his wallet again. It also has built-in RFID data protection to prevent wireless theft.

Luxorro Full Grain Leather Briefcase for Men $199.97, now $169.97

If he is making the switch from home to working back in an office, make sure he goes back in style with this Luxorro Full Grain Leather Briefcase for Men. The handcrafted leather laptop bag is designed for everyday use and travel. It is made with rich, full-grain leather and solid brass hardware. It has multiple compartments and a thick protection pocket for a laptop.

Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells $549.00, now $429.00

He'll have all he needs to kick-start a home gym routine with these Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells. These dumbbells can be adjusted from 5 to 52.5 pounds and come with a holding dock and dials on either end that automatically attach the relevant plates when turned to your weight of choice.

Shiatsu Neck and Back Massager with Soothing Heat $69.99, now $49.99

The Shiatsu Neck and Back Massager with Soothing Heat will give him a deep-kneading, relaxing massage that can help relieve muscle strain and pain in the neck, back, shoulders, abdomen, legs and feet.

MEATER Plus: Long Range Wireless Smart Meat Thermometer with Bluetooth Booster $99.95

This MEATER Plus: Long Range Wireless Smart Meat Thermometer with Bluetooth Booster could be the perfect gift for a man with everything. This wireless smart meat thermometer can be used with a grill, rotisserie, smoker, oven, air-fryer and sous vide. It has a range of up to 165 feet and can be connected to WiFi for an extended span.

Heated Stadium Seats for Bleachers with Back Support $149.99, now $86.38

He'll keep warm while supporting his favorite team with this Heated Stadium Seat from Amazon with a USB battery included. The seat heats up to 115F, keeping you warm during cold months. Plus, it comes with a money-back and lifetime guarantee.

Solo Stove Bonfire 2.0 with Stand $336.59

Set the scene to make backyard memories with this Solo Stove Bonfire 2.0. This portable fire pit is easy to light and has a near smoke-free burn. It is made with durable stainless steel construction and a high-heat ceramic coating for a long life.

Stanley Perfect Brew Pour Over Set with Camp Mug $45.00

You'll be adding style to his camping gear with this Stanley Perfect Brew Pour Over Set with Camp Mug, a perfect campsite coffee maker with a stainless-steel filter and a matching Camp Mug for brewing the perfect cup.