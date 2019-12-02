Amazon customer orders Apple Watch, gets $5 plunger instead

Hopefully, this was just a mistake and not someone at Amazon trying to send a message.

A London man ordered an Apple Watch from the popular website, but when the shipment arrived in the mail, he was in for a surprise. Apparently, somebody at Amazon made a bit of a mistake.

John Browne took advantage of a Black Friday sale to purchase the model Apple Watch for about $387, reported South West News Service, a British news agency. Unfortunately, instead of the high tech watch, Browne received a $5 plunger.

“It was a pre-Christmas treat for myself and I have wanted one for a long time,” Browne told SWNS.“I waited for Black Friday specifically and it was a calculated move on my part. It got delivered to me at work and I went down to collect it at reception.”

Unfortunately, the box wasn’t exactly what he was expecting.

“I opened it in front of the reception staff and they started howling with laughter,” Browne continued. “They were all in absolute hysterics. But I was absolutely fuming and I had to hold it back in front of them. I was very annoyed and was dreading the impending faff to get it sorted with Amazon.”

He told SWNS that he considered it such a massive mistake that he couldn’t believe it.

While Amazon acknowledged that the order was wrong, they had more bad news for Browne -- the color and design of the watch that he wanted was sold out by the time the mistake was discovered.

“I tried to order it for a second time and it had sold out,” Browne explained. “It has massively annoyed me. It’s just not good enough and all of the planning I put into getting the watch has gone out of the window.”