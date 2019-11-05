Fashion and travel blogger Alexandra Lapp, 44, credits age for her success

If age is an obstacle for women in fashion and blogging, Alexandra Lapp may be the exception to the rule.

The 44-year-old fashion and travel influencer, who has more than 260,000 followers on Instagram, believes she’s found success in an otherwise ageist industry because of her age, not in spite of it.

“I guess a big success factor is surely my age as there are not a lot of women blogging past 40,” Lapp told the Daily Mail.

“But there are many women of my age and older with buying power out there looking for styling advice and inspiration.

“I never expected to receive that kind of visibility that fast, therefore this was a very pleasant surprise and helped me to establish myself in the fast-paced blogger industry swiftly.”

Lapp, who began blogging in 2015 after encouragement from her sister, retired from modeling at 42.

She’s often compared to “Sex and the City” character Carrie Bradshaw because of her love for fashion – she owns 400 pairs of shoes and 90 designer bags.

Now Lapp gets to travel the globe, blogging and collaborating with some of fashion’s biggest brands, including Chanel, Dior and Christian Louboutin. By the end of 2019, she said, she'll have made 35 trips around the globe to places such as Mykonos and Santorini, Greece; Berlin; Venice; and Paris.

“I simply love traveling and exploring the world,” she said.