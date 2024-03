Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

A pilot is adding another title to his name after helping to deliver a newborn baby in the air.

Jakarin Sararnrakskul is a father of one and a pilot with 18 years of experience. He was flying a VietJet plane from Taipei, Taiwan, to Bangkok, Thailand, when an emergency occurred on board.

Sararnrakskul, who was piloting the plane, left the cockpit after the cabin crew told him that a woman was in labor in one of the airplane bathrooms, according to Viral Press.

Leaving his female co-pilot to fly the airplane, Sararnrakskul rushed to the laboring mom-to-be and found that she was in active labor.

Soon after he arrived at the pregnant woman’s side, Sararnrakskul delivered a baby while the plane was still thousands of feet in the air.

Sararnrakskul told Viral Press that he had never delivered a baby before — definitely not in the 18 years of his piloting career.

Paramedics were waiting for the airplane when it touched down in Bangkok, Thailand.

Both mother and baby were confirmed to be safe and healthy.

Sararnrakskul told Viral Press that he was proud that he could bring a baby into the world.

"He will be able to tell everyone for the rest of his life that he was born in the air," he said of the newborn baby boy.

He continued, "I feel so proud that I could help to bring him into the world."

Sararnrakskul said the crew nicknamed the baby "Sky" in honor of his whirlwind and chaotic birth in the sky.

The pilot did not say if he had any medical background.