Airbnb guest reveals on TikTok the huge list of rules one host left for her

An Airbnb user recently took to TikTok to share footage of an unusual experience she had during a trip.

While it’s not uncommon for hosts to have some rules for guests to follow, this particular host seemingly wanted to make sure the guest had no questions about what they were allowed to do or how anything worked.

TikTok user Authentiffany shared footage of the stay on her profile. In the video, she explains that the place was full of notes explaining how everything worked in the room. In the video, there are notes visible on almost every item.

The video begins by explaining that the first note was on the front door, which explains when quiet hours are (10 p.m. to 10 a.m.), that smoking isn’t allowed and how to properly shut the front door.

The note also says that when the guest arrives, they have to take the note off the door and then hang it on a special hook inside the Airbnb.

More notes appeared to be all over the Airbnb. Some contain useful items, like information on the parking lot. Other notes, however, explain how to use the TV remote.

One note simply says "Ooops? Spill something? Break something? Stain something? Say something! If not, I will deduct ratings on Airbnb."

In a follow-up video, Tiffany explained that she had booked the room at the last minute. She had noticed that one of the reviews explained that there was "too much information," but this didn’t raise any red flags for her.

Apparently, the host explained that she had "stupid proofed" the room – not just by using the notes but also making hardware adjustments. For example, she apparently switched the bathroom doorknobs with deadbolts so no one could accidentally lock themselves out.