If you live in the northern hemisphere, don't put away your tank tops just yet; Indian summer approaches

Indian summer generally takes place in late October or November

By Ashlyn Messier Fox News
Published
Fall leaves display their beauty in Utah as the season changes Video

Fall leaves display their beauty in Utah as the season changes

Fall foliage in Provo, Utah, was recently spotted as the seasons change. Here's a stunning look at autumn colors.

When the leaves start changing and the days get shorter, colder weather is on its way, but maybe not right away. 

Once there are a few days filled with cooler temperatures, many people rush to pack away shorts and tank tops and trade them out for jeans and sweaters. 

Yet once fall arrives, you may want to hold off on putting away all your summer outfits because you could need them one more time for Indian summer. 

Indian summer is a time when warm temperatures return to the Northern Hemisphere. 

If it happens, take advantage of the few extra days to enjoy the warm temperatures before cold weather rolls in.

Below is everything you need to know about Indian summer and ways to take advantage of the warm front. 

hiker in the fall

Warm weather can emerge through the fall months.  (iStock)

1. What is Indian summer?

Indian summer is a period of abnormally warm weather in late October or November in the Northern Hemisphere. 

For a weather pattern to be considered Indian summer, the temperatures must reach 70 degrees Farenheit, and a heat wave must occur after the first frost of the year. During this time, the days are warm and hazy with cooler temperatures emerging at night. 

kids on bikes in driveway

A period of warm days sometimes arrives in late October or November.  (iStock)

2. Why is it called Indian summer?

The exact origins behind Indian summer are unknown, but there are a number of different theories. 

A popular one is that Native Americans recognized the weather pattern and used the period of warm weather as an opportunity to gather additional food and prepare for the winter months.  

There are other names used for the phenomenon, including "second summer" and "Saint Martin's summer," which is used throughout Europe and refers to Saint Martin's Day Nov. 11. 

children playing outside

If there are days of warm weather in fall, take advantage of the extra opportunity to spend some time outside before the temperatures drop for good.  (iStock)

3. How long does Indian summer usually last?

An Indian summer may last just a few days or more than a week. 

An Indian summer could also occur more than once before winter arrives

4. What can I do to take advantage of Indian summer?

The weather that comes with Indian summer provides one last opportunity to enjoy warmer temperatures before frigid temperature are here to stay. 

This warm weather provides a great opportunity to get last-minute yard work completed. 

Take the time to enjoy the warm weather before you spend most of the days inside

Go for a walk, eat lunch outside at a local park or enjoy a good book out in the yard. 

Ashlyn Messier is a writer for Fox News Digital. 