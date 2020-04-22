94-year-old man moved to tears after teenage caretaker surprises him with gift, viral video shows

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

An elderly man was moved to tears — along with the rest of Facebook — after his teenage caretaker surprised him with a sentimental present.

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Ken Benbow, 94, lives at the Thistleton Lodge Care Home in the U.K. The nonagenarian moved into the facility in August after his wife, Ada, to whom he was married for 71 years, died at the age of 93.

Benbow, a WWII veteran, reportedly slept with a photo of Ada by his bedside and would “speak to her every night,” full-time caretaker Kia Tobin, 17, told BBC.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Tobin decided to take matters into her own hands and present Benbow with something that would allow him to keep his wife a little closer to his heart: a pillow with Ada’s face on it.

“Now he can take the pillow to bed with him and give it a good squeeze,” Tobin told BBC.

In a short video clip of Tobin handing Benbow the gift, Benbow is immediately overcome with emotion at the sight of the pillow. He starts to cry once he realizes what it is, and — just as Tobin hoped — he squeezes it close to him.

"When I got the cushion it was the most precious thing I could have wished for,” he told BBC. “We were married for 71 years and it broke my heart when she left me, but now I’ve got her every night in my arms.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Thistleton Lodge posted the 51-second clip where it has been viewed nearly 400,000 times and received more than a thousand comments.

“We are so privileged to have such amazing, thoughtful staff," one person wrote. "I feel so blessed. Well done Kia."

“What a lovely thing to do. I'm sure lots of residents in isolation would appreciate one. What a wonderful reaction, bless him,” another praised.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

“Kia Tobin you are a little angel. I hope young people watching her are humbled. What a lovely care home. That beautiful little girl is a star she has made ken so happy," one person wrote, complimenting the teen’s actions. "And they both made [the] nation cry."