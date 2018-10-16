5 easy Halloween treats to make this year

Halloween is fast approaching, and the eerie holiday serves as a sweet excuse to fill up on candy and other tasty treats.

Whether you’re throwing a spooky party or just searching for a Halloween-themed treat to make for friends or family, here are five ideas for inspiration.

Halloween-inspired cake pops or candy apples

Use orange, black, green or other Halloween-colored sprinkles to decorate these tasty treats.

‘Mummified’ brownies

Drizzle white frosting to “mummify” these traditional chocolate treats. You can also use frosting to give brownies a pair of spooky eyes to complete the look.

'Candy corn' Rice Krispie treats

Create these “corny” treats by using orange and yellow food coloring.

Reese’s and Oreo ‘bats’

Grab a bag of Reese’s and Oreos, using the latter to create “wings” for this bat-inspired treat.

Jack o’lantern-shaped snack plate

Torn between sweet or savory? Mix the two by shaping a variety of snacks into a jack o'lantern.

