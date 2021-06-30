4-year-old saves family's house from burning down after spotting burning appliance

You’re never too young to be a hero.

A father says his 4-year-old daughter saved the family’s house from burning down when she spotted a fire in the kitchen. Amazingly, the young girl reacted quickly and got her father’s attention, who was able to stop the blaze before too much damage was done.

Daniel Patrick Jermyn spoke with Fox News, saying that he had just cooked lunch and was getting ready to go out when the incident occurred. His 4-year-old daughter, Amelia, was dancing around when she suddenly noticed smoke.

One of the family’s security cameras filmed the moment when Amelia noticed the fire. Fortunately, she quickly ran and got her father’s attention.

"She’s a little hero," Jermyn said. "She probably saved my house."

He explained that she found him and said "Hey dad, you have to come look at this." She was also flailing her arms around. According to Jermyn, he could tell by the way she was acting that something was wrong.

Apparently, the family’s air fryer had caught fire. Fortunately, Jermyn was able to grab the appliance and quickly throw it in the backyard pool. While he was able to prevent a major fire from breaking out, there was still some significant damage.

"The stove is down," he said, explaining that the fire melted much of the appliance’s top. The rug was damaged as well, along with the microwave. According to him, if it had burned for two more minutes, his cabinets probably would’ve been lost as well.

While he says there were no serious injuries, melted pieces of the air fryer did apparently land on his foot and on the dog as well.

Jermyn said that he hopes that this incident shows other parents that even at a young age, kids can still have really good situational awareness. According to him, when they say that something is wrong, it’s probably a good idea to take it seriously.