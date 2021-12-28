15-year-old graduates with bachelor's degree from University of Nevada, Las Vegas

A boy from California has graduated from college with honors at the impressive age of 15.

This month, Jack Rico earned his bachelor’s degree in history from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, with a grade point average of 3.78.

According to the school’s Facebook page, Jack is "one of UNLV’s youngest grads."

"Just being alongside of him on this journey has been so amazing," mom Ru Andrade told Fox News. "I know he gets a lot of attention for his brain, but he’s the sweetest kid — never been in trouble once. He has a sister who has autism who he is amazing with."

"Obviously, we are so proud of him because this is what he wanted," she added. "But also proud of the human he is. That’s the coolest thing about him."

Andrade said she homeschooled Jack for four years, and by age 11, she struggled to teach him information he didn’t already know.

"I had given everything I had, and he was smarter than me," she said.

Andrade had learned Fullerton College offered a K-12 bridge program. Jack passed the placement exam and instead of attending high school, he was enrolled in college-level classes. Within two years, he earned four associate degrees, one in each concentration of history, social behavior, art and human expression and social science.

In June 2020, Jack began classes at UNLV to complete his bachelor’s. He graduated on Dec. 14 of this year.

Andrade said Jack plans to achieve his master’s degree, but is taking the semester off to enjoy time with his cousins and friends and play video games.

Jack is unsure what he will major in, though does have his sights set on learning how to code and becoming fluent in Spanish.

Jack is also unsure on a career path, but wants one that will make him enough money, so he can take care of his sister "for the rest of her life," Andrade said, adding, "That’s his plan and motivation through all of this."