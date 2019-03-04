Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Style + Beauty
Published

$14 ‘Amazon Swimsuit’ gets rave reviews

By Christian Gollayan | New York Post
Writer Laura Reilly first discovered the trend via Instagram, and she’s affectionately dubbed it the “Amazon Swimsuit.”

Writer Laura Reilly first discovered the trend via Instagram, and she’s affectionately dubbed it the “Amazon Swimsuit.” (Dixperfect)

Step aside, “Amazon coat.” Women are stocking up for warmer temps with this “insanely flattering” $14 swimsuit.

The Dixperfect Women’s Retro One Piece is being sold on Amazon and comes in 15 colors, ranging from $14 to $27 — and it’s become a beloved fashion item on social media.

Writer Laura Reilly first discovered the trend via Instagram, and she’s affectionately dubbed it the “Amazon Swimsuit.”

“Its high-cut leg, scooped back, and slightly cheeky fit gave off a ‘90s Baywatch vibe that felt classic and subtly sexy, without being as brash as a bikini or overly precious,” she wrote in InStyle.com.

And she’s not the only one obsessed with the brand. Currently, the product has more than 1,000 five-star reviews, raving about its style and utility.

“I have never felt so confident in a swimsuit in my life,” one satisfied customer wrote. “This is the perfect style and doesn’t show too [much] cleavage but has a sexy low back.”

“Great support, perfect cut!” another customer said. “Got lots of compliments :)”

Making the swimsuit even sweeter is its affordable price tag. To put it in perspective, a bikini bottom from swimsuit line Solid and Striped could set you back $89.

Dixperfect’s style is also a welcome antidote to the ridiculous swimwear trends clogging our social media feeds of late.

This article originally appeared on the New York Post. 