Your 2015 healthy holiday gift guide

The average holiday shopper is expected to spend about $806 in November and December, according to projections from the National Retail Federation. But as retail sales climb for electronics and mobile devices, don’t forget to invest in the gift of good health.

Here are five gifts to boost wellness for the ladies in your life:

1. REI Adventure trip

REI offers venturous women a unique experience gift with their holiday adventure trips. With more than150 trips around the world to choose from, you can tick off another item on your bucket list with excursions to places like Ecuador and the Galapagos Islands. The 12-day trip is full of activities like hiking along active volcanoes, kayaking with sea lions, and swimming with marine turtles and Galapagos sharks.

“Adventure travel is a great way to experience a destination you've always wanted to visit while doing the activities you love – whether hiking and biking through northern Thailand, snorkeling with abundant marine life in the Galapagos, or summiting Mount Kilimanjaro,” Cynthia Dunbar, REI Adventures general manager told FoxNews.com.

(From: $4,699 per person; REI.com)

2. TomTom Spark Cardio + Music

For the fitness type, add some tunes to a workout with the TomTom Spark Cardio + Music watch. It comes with a built-in music player so you can work out with more than 500 songs from the convenience of your wrist. Plus you can ditch annoying connecting wires and change songs and playlists directly from the watch face or through Bluetooth wireless headphones. The device also includes a heart-rate monitor, 24-7 activity tracking, and a slew of tracking modes, such as running, swimming, cycling and gym.

“We designed the TomTom Spark to meet the everyday needs of the any-day athlete,” Jocelyn Vigreux, president of TomTom, Inc. told FoxNews.com. “By putting music, monitoring and motivation all on your wrist, we removed the tangle of wires and made the entire experience simple and intuitive.”

($249.99; TomTom.com)

3. Smart Rope

You can keep the Mrs. moving with a newly revamped fitness tool-- the Smart Rope, a jump rope that displays and tracks your fitness data mid-air. Despite the old rational that jumping rope is just for kids and boxers, the simple activity can burn more calories than jogging for 30 minutes.

"Smart Rope evolves this classic workout, widely regarded as the most efficient cardio around,” Joen Choe, president of Tangram America, the makers of Smart Rope, told FoxNews.com. “Smart Rope is very portable and makes a great anytime, anywhere workout,"

Magnetic sensors inside the rope’s outer layer reads 360-degree revolutions of the rope to give you the most accurate jump counts, calories burned and work out times. It also uses Bluetooth technology to send users their daily jump rope activity through its free mobile app, Smart Gym. The app syncs with Google Fit and Apple Health and allows you to set goals and follow recommended interval sessions based on your skill level.

($89.99; Tangramfactory.com)

4. GLO Brilliant personal teeth whitening

If the lady on your list has a knockout smile, consider the gift of a personal teeth whitening device. The GLO Brilliant whitening kit claims it can make your smile up to five times brighter in five days with just 32 minutes per day.

Designed by Dr. Jonathan Levine, a dentist and prosthodontist in New York City, the whitening product uses a combination of LED light and heat in a mouthpiece system that activates a peroxide gel on your teeth. The short wear time also helps to prevent tooth sensitivity and allows the system to be used on porcelain veneers, bonded teeth, and dental implants.

($220.00; Glosciencepro.com)

5. Lusome sleepwear

Up to 80 percent of women will face night sweats or hot flashes at some point -- making it hard to get any restful shuteye. So why not give the gift of a better night's sleep with sleepwear designed to keep night sweats at bay. Lusome sleepwear uses dryLon fabric technology to carry sweat away from the skin and through the fabric surface, so it spreads out the moisture and allows it to evaporate quickly when it contacts the air.

“Pajamas have long been a treasured gift,” Lara Little, the creator and founder of Lusome, told FoxNews.com. “Give a gift with purpose for the loved ones in your life, who most likely have occasional night sweats. The fabric and fit has been engineered for superior comfort and luxury.”

The practical and stylish sleepwear is available in gowns and pajamas made for women of any size.

($49-152; Lusome.com)