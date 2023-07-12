Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

White House
Published

What is xylazine? White House launches national response plan for combating drug deaths

Xylazine is a non-opioid that is used in combination with other drugs, particularly illicit fentanyl

Julia Musto
By Julia Musto | Fox News
close
Scenes show homelessness and drug addiction in Kensington, Philadelphia Video

Scenes show homelessness and drug addiction in Kensington, Philadelphia

Kensington is known for an open-air drug market, and high crime rates. 

The Biden administration released a national response plan Tuesday to address the emerging threat of fentanyl combined with xylazine in the U.S. 

The White House Office of National Drug Control Policy (ONDCP) plan coordinates a whole-of-government response against the threat. 

The drug has been detected in nearly every state in the country and data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have continued to show an increase in xylazine-related overdose deaths. 

The monthly percentage of illegally manufactured fentanyl-involved deaths with xylazine detected increased 276% from January 2019 through June 2022.

But, what is xylazine? 

WHITE HOUSE CALLS FOR MORE RESEARCH INTO 'ZOMBIE DRUG,' STOPS SHORT OF RECLASSIFYING IT

A heroin sample is tested for xylazine

A heroin sample is tested for xylazine at St. Ann's Corner of Harm Reduction, by a New York City Department of Health researcher, on May 25, 2023.  (Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images)

Xylazine is a non-opioid tranquilizer approved by the Food and Drug Administration for veterinary use but not for human use. 

Also known as "Tranq," xylazine is a central nervous system depressant and powerful sedative. 

It can cause drowsiness and amnesia, and slow breathing, heart rate and blood pressure to dangerously low levels.

Repeated xylazine use is also associated with skin ulcers, abscesses and related complications.

Those who inject drug mixtures containing xylazine also can develop necrosis – the rotting of human tissue – that may lead to amputation.

A nurse treats a man's skin wounds

A patient's skin wounds are treated at the Savage Sisters' community outreach storefront in the Kensington neighborhood of Philadelphia, May 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

DEA ISSUES DIRE WARNING ON FENTANYL MIXED WITH FLESH EATING ‘TRANQ’ ZOMBIE DRUG SEIZED IN 48 OUT OF 50 STATES 

Taking opioids with the drug or other central nervous system depressants increases the risk of a life-threatening overdose.

People report using xylazine or xylazine-containing drugs by injecting, snorting, swallowing or inhaling.

Studies have shown that people exposed to xylazine, often knowingly or unknowingly, used it in combination with other drugs – particularly illicit fentanyl.

Anne Milgram

Drug Enforcement Administration Administrator Anne Milgram arrives to a meeting with the representatives of six European countries to fight against cocaine trafficking, in Antwerp, Belgium, on June 5, 2023. (John Thys/AFP via Getty Images)

In the event of a suspected xylazine overdose, experts recommend giving the opioid overdose reversal medication naloxone because xylazine is frequently combined with opioids. 

However, because the drug is not an opioid, naloxone does not address the impact of xylazine on breathing. As a result, experts are concerned that a growing prevalence of xylazine in the illicit opioid supply may render naloxone less effective for some overdoses.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

"Xylazine is making the deadliest drug threat our country has ever faced, fentanyl, even deadlier," U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration Administrator Anne Milgram said in a statement. "DEA has seized xylazine and fentanyl mixtures in 48 of 50 states. The DEA Laboratory System is reporting that in 2022 approximately 23% of fentanyl powder and 7% of fentanyl pills seized by the DEA contained xylazine."

Julia Musto is a reporter for Fox News and Fox Business Digital. 