Wrestling Match Causes Teen to Lose Leg

A Chicago teenager was forced to amputate his leg after his knee was dislocated, his leg was broken, and one of his arteries were ruptured during a high school wrestling match, MyFoxChicago reported.

Eddie Avilia, an athlete for Belvedier North High School, was injured when his opponent from Genoa Kingston High School grabbed his leg. While the move was legal, the consequences proved to be lifelong.

"I was terrified, confused,” Avilia told the news station. “I was just on the floor waiting for the emergency ambulance to come and take me away."

After the amputation, Avila expressed optimism for the future, despite his painful tragedy.

"This is the new normal for me, I'm still normal, everything's just gonna be tweaked a little more," Avila said.

A surprise assembly was planned after on his behalf after the accident, with more than 400 students and staff in attendance. Dirk Campbell, Genoa Kingston's athletic director, granted Avila a Genoa Kingston Cog singlet, a wrestling uniform and a pledge.

Avila told students he felt blessed by their support, and spoke about the connection made between the two high schools.

"Genoa-Kingston and Belvidere North will be linked through friendship and honor that I hope we will cherish for the rest of our lives," said Avila, whose victory over physical injury has made him stand out as a player who does not see quitting as an option.

“Being part of the wrestling team has changed my life… for the better,” he added.



