Health Newsletter

Woman survives sudden cardiac arrest, plus new COVID guidance and longevity diets

And more of the top Fox News Health stories and videos from the past week

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
Cheryl Winston split

In 2020, Cheryl Jordan Winston was 48 years old when she collapsed in her bedroom after experiencing SCA. (Cheryl Jordan Winston)

SURVIVAL MODE – Cheryl Winston of Minnesota survived after 25 minutes without a pulse. Now, she wants to help raise awareness of sudden cardiac arrest. Continue reading…

MIRACLE MEDICATION? – A common drug that has been used to treat hair loss and enlarged prostate could also reduce heart disease risk, a new study suggests. Continue reading…

END OF QUARANTINE – The CDC announced on Friday that it has dropped its 5-day isolation guidance for COVID. Doctors weigh in on the decision. Continue reading…

CDC headquarters

Prior to Friday’s update, the CDC called for people who test positive for the virus to "stay home for at least five days and isolate from others in your home," a recommendation that was implemented in late 2021.  (REUTERS/Tami Chappell)

WEIGHT LOSS WARNING – Semaglutide medications alone aren't enough to sustain weight loss, experts warn. Read on for their recommendations. Continue reading…

GREY MATTER – Deep brain stimulation has pinpointed the sources of four cognitive disorders, researchers have found. Continue reading…

LONGEVITY DIET? – A fasting-like diet could slow the aging process, a study suggests. Here's what nutritionists have to say. Continue reading…

Time-restricted eating

A fasting-mimicking diet was found to reduce biological age and immune system aging, as well as insulin resistance and liver fat, in a new study. (iStock)

SILENT SYMPTOM – A little-known syndrome could increase the risk of several types of cancers in young people. Experts share what to know. Continue reading…

AROMA-THERAPY – In patients with depression, familiar scents could help trigger happy memories, researchers found. Continue reading…

PERK UP – Should you drink coffee first thing in the morning, or wait a while? Experts reveal caffeine guidance. Continue reading…

WalletHub best cities for coffee

Coffee consumption and energy levels are dependent on a person's caffeine tolerance, said a sleep expert. (iStock)

