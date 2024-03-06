Woman survives sudden cardiac arrest, plus new COVID guidance and longevity diets

SURVIVAL MODE – Cheryl Winston of Minnesota survived after 25 minutes without a pulse. Now, she wants to help raise awareness of sudden cardiac arrest. Continue reading…

MIRACLE MEDICATION? – A common drug that has been used to treat hair loss and enlarged prostate could also reduce heart disease risk, a new study suggests. Continue reading…

END OF QUARANTINE – The CDC announced on Friday that it has dropped its 5-day isolation guidance for COVID. Doctors weigh in on the decision. Continue reading…

WEIGHT LOSS WARNING – Semaglutide medications alone aren't enough to sustain weight loss, experts warn. Read on for their recommendations. Continue reading…

GREY MATTER – Deep brain stimulation has pinpointed the sources of four cognitive disorders, researchers have found. Continue reading…

LONGEVITY DIET? – A fasting-like diet could slow the aging process, a study suggests. Here's what nutritionists have to say. Continue reading…

SILENT SYMPTOM – A little-known syndrome could increase the risk of several types of cancers in young people. Experts share what to know. Continue reading…

AROMA-THERAPY – In patients with depression, familiar scents could help trigger happy memories, researchers found. Continue reading…

PERK UP – Should you drink coffee first thing in the morning, or wait a while? Experts reveal caffeine guidance. Continue reading…

