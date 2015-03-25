Woman sues hospital claiming vaginal ultrasound felt like 'rape'

A woman has filed a lawsuit against Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, Ill., claiming that a transvaginal ultrasound she received there made her feel like she “was being raped,” Medical Daily reported.

Marianne Keith, 52, said she came to the medical center in February with severe stomach pain, and the doctors recommended she have the procedure done in order to look for potential abnormalities in her pelvic organs. Transvaginal ultrasounds are frequently utilized during a woman’s pregnancy but can also be used for diagnostic purposes.

According to Medical Daily, Keith claimed that the ultrasound turned into an hour of physical abuse and that the hospital technician “repeatedly jammed the probe into various internal portions of [her] vagina, include her cervix.”

"After I left the hospital, I knew by how much pain I was in that something was done to me," Keith told reporters.

Keith said that she has had several transvaginal ultrasounds in the past during fertility treatments, but none of those procedures compared to the incident in February. She says she now has recurring nightmares of being trapped and having to go through the procedure again

“My husband and I don't have any type of intimacy, because I don't want anybody touching me. I have physical things that are the matter with me, and I can’t even go to the doctor anymore," Keith said.

Advocate Condell Medical Center has not commented on the incident, according to Medical Daily.

