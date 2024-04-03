Expand / Collapse search
Woman sings Taylor Swift during brain surgery, plus a husband's mission to cure cancer

And more of the top Fox News Health stories and videos from the past week

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
taylor swift and selena campione graphic

Taylor Swift is shown performing in Glendale, Arizona, on March 12, 2023, center — and on either side, Selena Campione is shown receiving brain surgery on Jan. 31, 2024. (Hackensack Meridian Health; John Medina/Getty Images)

SHAKE IT OFF – A New Jersey woman sang Taylor Swift songs during her own brain surgery. The patient shares her amazing story and photos. Continue reading…

AUTISM AWARENESS – Here's what you can do to show your support during Autism Awareness Month. Continue reading…

TURNING LOSS INTO PROGRESSAfter losing his wife to colon cancer, a New York tech entrepreneur was inspired to create a new AI-based drug to help fight the disease. Continue reading…

Roy de Souza and Aisha de Sequeira

Roy de Souza is pictured with his wife, Aisha de Sequeira, who was diagnosed with colon cancer in 2017. (Roy de Souza)

EASING THE EFFECTS – A new drug was found to reduce two of the most troublesome effects of menopause. Researchers and doctors weigh in on the findings. Continue reading…

COUGHING CONCERNS – Night coughs keeping you awake? Experts reveal what causes the condition and how to stop it. Continue reading…

OUTBREAK ALERT – The CDC has warned of an outbreak of a "rare but serious" bacterial infection. Here's what you need to know. Continue reading…

Sick dizzy woman

An invasive bacterial infection is on the rise in the U.S., according to an alert from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. (iStock)

BIRD FLU IN TEXAS – The second human case of avian influenza has been confirmed in the U.S. Here's what to know. Continue reading…

DOCTOR'S ORDERS – Many older adults are getting misdiagnosed with pneumonia and taking unnecessary antibiotics. Experts explain the dangers. Continue reading…

SENIORS' STRUGGLES – Health care is "overwhelmingly complex" for older adults, experts say. Here's what needs to change. Continue reading…

Man upset with doctor

Adults tend to need more medical care as they age, but coordinating that care can be stressful and strenuous for seniors, experts say. (iStock)

