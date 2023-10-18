Expand / Collapse search
Health Newsletter

Woman loses leg to flu, skeletons reveal pandemic truths, and expert shares sleeping tip

And more of the top Fox News Health stories and videos from the past week

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
Allison Miller split

Allison Miller was a healthy 33-year-old when the flu led to "life-altering" bacterial pneumonia. (Allison Miller / iStock)

FLU HORROR STORY – After losing her leg to the flu, a Virginia woman is urging people to get vaccinated. Continue reading…

PRE-OP TIPS – Two surgeons share what to do – and what not to do – prior to surgery. Continue reading…

20th-CENTURY PANDEMIC – Skeletons from the 1918 flu reveal clues about who was most likely to die, a recent study found. Continue reading…

1918 flu pandemic

An emergency hospital at Camp Funston, Kansas during the 1918 influenza pandemic. New research contradicts the widespread belief the flu disproportionately impacted healthy young adults. (National Museum of Health and Medicine, Otis Historical Archives New Contributed Photo Collection / Wikimedia Commons)

CARING CONTACTS – A hospital in Nebraska that matches teenage suicide survivors with a "caring contact" says the program has seen positive results in preventing young patients from taking their own lives. Continue reading…

EARLY DETECTION – A new blood test could detect ovarian cancer sooner. Continue reading…

CAVITY CULPRITS? – These Halloween candies are the worst for children's teeth, according to a dentist. Continue reading…

Candy

Studies show that each child can consume up to three cups of sugar while eating the candy they collect when trick-or-treating. (iStock)

STATES OF HAPPINESS – These states scored the highest and lowest for mental health, a new poll found. Continue reading…

NIPS AND TUCKS – These were the most popular plastic surgery procedures of 2022. Continue reading…

SLEEPING IN SOCKS – A biomedical scientist shares her insights into why warming your feet could help you get better sleep. Continue reading…

Sleeping in socks

Some studies have shown that people who wore socks to bed or used other foot-warming methods fell asleep faster and stayed asleep longer. (iStock)

This article was written by Fox News staff.