Woman in Japan dies of brain hemorrhage after receiving COVID-19 vaccine, no link determined

The health ministry said it is looking into her death

Edmund DeMarche
By Edmund DeMarche | Fox News
A 60-year-old woman in Japan — with no known underlying condition -- died days after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine, but the country’s health ministry said Tuesday that there is no known link to the jab, according to a report.

Kyodo News reported that the woman likely suffered a subarachnoid hemorrhage. She died on Monday after receiving the injection on Friday, the report said. The health ministry said it is looking into her death. A health official told the outlet that there have been no links between the Pfizer vaccine and the hemorrhage.

Tomohiro Morio, a doctor advising the government, said in a statement, "The brain hemorrhage that is suspected as a cause is relatively common among people from their 40s to their 60s, and at this time, based on examples overseas, there does not seem to be a link between brain hemorrhages and the coronavirus vaccine."

Health officials have insisted that the vaccines approved by the government are safe and effective. Dr. Anthony Fauci said when the Food and Drug Administration approves an emergency use authorization -- "take the vaccine."

Reuters said Pfizer officials in Japan did not immediately respond for comment. Pfizer did not immediately respond to an email from Fox News.

The United States has vaccinated 78.6 million people and distributed more than 100 million vaccines, according to the CDC. 

 

