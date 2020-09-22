Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Coronavirus
Published

Woman, 102, beats coronavirus after surviving cancer, 1918 flu pandemic

This isn’t the first time Schappals has survived a pandemic

Madeline Farber
By Madeline Farber | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for September 22Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for September 22

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The novel coronavirus was apparently no match for a 102-year-old woman in New Hampshire.

Mildred "Gerri" Schappals, who lives at The Huntington at Nashua, an assisted living facility, contracted COVID-19 in May but quickly recovered.

"I was surprised," her daughter, Julia Schappals, told local news station WMUR. "But then again, I was not surprised that she survived. That's how she's been her entire life, and when we asked her about it she kind of poo-pooed it. 'Yeah, I was sick for a couple of days. It wasn't bad.'"

This isn’t the first time Schappals has survived a pandemic. Born in Worcester, Mass., on Jan. 18, 1918, Schappals contracted the Spanish flu at 11 months old, as did her mother and brother. All three survived.

CORONAVIRUS CAUSING 'PERSISTENT FATIGUE' IN MORE THAN HALF OF RECOVERED PATIENTS, STUDY FINDS

“She’s often said that she thinks Mother Nature believes that she died in 1918 and has forgotten about her,” Julia Schappals told a local Massachusetts newspaper, Telegram.com.

CORONAVIRUS SURGE POSSIBLY LINKED TO LABOR DAY GATHERINGS IN THIS AREA: OFFICIALS 

Schappals, who worked as a teacher, principal and supervisor of elementary instruction for Nashua public schools before retiring in the 1980s, also survived two bouts of cancer, first with breast cancer and then Stage 3 colon cancer a few years later, per Telegram.com.

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

“Maybe she’s right,” Julia Schappals told the outlet. “Maybe whoever this master of death is has forgot about her.”

Madeline Farber is a Reporter for Fox News. You can follow her on Twitter @MaddieFarberUDK.

Trending in Health