Wisconsin nearing 2M COVID-19 vaccine doses administered

Some 1,987,677 Wisconsin residents have received at least one vaccine dose

By Madeline Farber | Fox News
Nearly 2 million people in Wisconsin have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine, state health data shows. 

As of Wednesday, about 34% of Wisconsin residents — roughly 1,987,677 people — have received at least one dose, while about 21%, or some 1.2 million residents, have completed their vaccine series. 

Health officials administered more than 49,000 doses on Tuesday alone. Wisconsin has a 7-day average of 49,498 doses administered, per state health estimates. 

The news comes after one health official said last month that the Badger State could see coronavirus herd immunity by July amid the vaccination efforts there. 

Julie Willems Van Dijk, the deputy state health secretary in Wisconsin, said in March that the state should have enough COVID-19 vaccine by the end of June to vaccinate some 80% of residents age 16 and older. If this occurs, the state could achieve herd immunity by July, she said at the time

Vaccine eligibility expanded in the state last month as well, with those ages 16 to 64 with certain underlying medical conditions now able to get the vaccine. However, state health officials, in line with a directive from President Joe Biden, expect to make all residents ages 16 and older eligible by May 1, regardless if they have an underlying health condition or not. 

