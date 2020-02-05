Wisconsin confirms case of coronavirus in patient who traveled to China

Health officials in Wisconsin have confirmed the state’s first case of coronavirus. The patient is described as an adult with a history of travel to Beijing prior to becoming ill and was exposed to known coronavirus cases while in China, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services said in a news release.

The individual has been in isolation at home and is doing well, the health department said, adding that while the risk to the general public remains low, multiple agencies are working together to evaluate close contacts of the patient and health care workers who helped care for the patient.

"DHS is operating with an abundance of caution and is working very closely with the local health department and UW Hospital and Clinics to ensure that this patient and any close contacts are closely monitored," State Health Officer Jeanne Ayers said. "The risk of getting sick from 2019 novel coronavirus in Wisconsin is very low. We are responding aggressively to the situation and monitoring all developments. We are committed to keeping the public fully informed and will continue to provide updates as this situation unfolds."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The new case brings the total number of confirmed coronavirus illnesses in the U.S. to 12. Hours earlier, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said that the 11 previous confirmed patients in the U.S. were doing well.

This is a developing story.