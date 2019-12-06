Why is your stomach making noises?

Dear Dr. Manny, Why is my stomach making noises? I think it’s embarrassing, but my 3-year-old son thinks it’s funny. Is there any way to stop the gurgling? Do pregnant women experience the same problem?

Your stomach will make noises when you are hungry, or when you have just eaten a sizable meal. Most of the time, these are normal, and not something to be worried about.

Your stomach will rumble if it is moving food through the digestive tract down into your gut. It is churning your food and breaking it down as it goes along. The gurgling could also be gas or air caught in the food canal. It could also be that you’ve digested something that’s harder to break down in your stomach.

Sometimes, however, gurgling stomach noises are an indication of something else that might merit your attention. If you hear gurgling noises and you are getting heavy gas, belching, flatulence, pain in your abdomen, pain in your stomach, or diarrhea or constipation, then you may want to get it checked out.

Causes could be infections such as gastroenteritis, or perhaps too much drinking. Heavy alcohol consumption can cause these loud gurgles and problems. It might be Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS). It could be nerves, and it could also be food allergies.

There might also be something much more serious behind the noises. The noise could be caused by something blocking your food canal, like a tumor or a foreign body.

You can stop your stomach from gurgling if it really bothers you. It is as simple as drinking some water to balance out the noise in your stomach.

Eating a high-fiber diet can also help your gut health. Consider eating lighter, smaller meals throughout the day.

Getting a good night’s sleep can ease your stomach troubles as well. It will make you less stressed out. Figure out other ways to manage your stress. Consider listening to calming music and drinking herbal tea.

Physical activity will also help your body to calm down as it digests. Stay clean and wash your hands often to avoid infection.

Stomach noises during pregnancy are not a sign of any problem, especially during the third trimester. Most pregnant women hear noises coming from their bodies as the baby gets ready to leave the womb. Your organs have changed position to make room for your child, and your ligaments are stretching.

Your stomach rumbling is usually nothing to worry about unless you feel pain along with it.

