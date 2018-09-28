Whole Foods issues recall of tortilla chips due to 'undeclared milk,' FDA says

If you’ve recently purchased 365 Everyday Value White Corn Tortilla Chips and have a milk allergy, beware: Whole Foods this week announced a recall of the chips because the product may contain “undeclared milk,” the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said.

“People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product,” the FDA said when it announced the voluntary recall on Sept. 25.

The product was sold across the United States and in Canada. The 20-oz. bags have the UPC code 9948247145 and best-by dates ranging from January 24-25, 2019, according to the FDA.

The issue came to light after a “customer notified Whole Foods Market that the tortilla chip bag also contained other snack mix product,” the FDA said, noting the ”affected” products were removed from stores following the complaint.

Customers who purchased 365 Everyday Value White Corn Tortilla Chips can receive a full refund, the FDA said. Anyone with questions regarding the recall can call 1-844-936-8255.