What NOT to say to dementia patients, plus migraine tips and nutrition trends

WORDS MATTER – Those suffering from cognitive decline can experience frequent changes in emotions and have less control over their feelings, which can make communication difficult. Here's what to avoid saying to dementia patients, according to experts. Continue reading…

LACK OF CARE – Half of U.S. counties don't have a single cardiologist, with patients having to travel an average of 87 miles for cardiac care. Experts share what needs to change. Continue reading…

HEADACHE HURDLES – Doctor's orders: Here's what to do immediately upon the onset of a migraine to help minimize the pain and disruption to your day. Continue reading…

WHAT IS TYPE 1.5 DIABETES? – Former NSYNC member Lance Bass has revealed his diagnosis. Doctors explain how the disease differs from Type 1 or Type 2. Continue reading…

UNDER PRESSURE – High blood pressure and Alzheimer's disease could go hand in hand, a new study reveals. Patients can reduce the risk by treating the condition. Continue reading…

PNEUMONIA OUTBREAK – Legionnaires’ disease, which has been reported in New Hampshire, can cause lung failure or death in certain cases, the CDC warns. Here's what to know. Continue reading…

‘OF DEEP CONCERN’ – "Gender-affirming" breast removal surgeries may have been performed on hundreds of young girls since 2017, a new report finds. Multiple experts speak out on the alarming statistic. Continue reading…

HOME DIAGNOSIS – The first-ever at-home syphilis antibody test has gotten authorization from the FDA as STD cases spike in the U.S. Doctors explain why it's important. Continue reading…

FACT OR FICTION – Health experts at Mass General evaluate six nutrition trends and rule whether they are true or false. Get the lowdown here. Continue reading…

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle



Fox News Health

Fox News Autos

Fox News Entertainment (FOX411)

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

STREAM FOX NATION