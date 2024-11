As people age, their bodies tend to take on new quirks and ailments that can sometimes be painful.

Those experiencing shoulder pain could have a condition called "frozen shoulder," which mostly occurs in middle age.

Frozen shoulder, also called adhesive capsulitis, involves stiffness and pain in the shoulder joint, as described by Mayo Clinic. The condition can worsen over time.

Symptoms typically begin slowly and develop through three stages: the freezing stage, frozen stage and thawing stage, according to the same source.

The freezing stage, which involves pain in the shoulder and limited movement, can last anywhere from two to nine months, Mayo Clinic states.

The frozen stage can bring some pain relief, but the shoulder can become stiffer. This can last from four to 12 months.

The final thawing stage is when shoulder mobility begins to improve, lasting up to 24 months.

Frozen shoulder is an inflammatory condition that creates scar tissue around the shoulder joint capsule, causing pain, according to primary care sports physician Dr. Samantha Stuek at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York.

"This significant increase in pain comes seemingly out of the blue, more at night," Stuek said in an interview with Fox News Digital.

"And all of a sudden, this progressive decrease in range of motion [gets] to the point where people are coming in saying they can't lift their arm, they're having trouble putting their jacket on, they can't wash their hair and are having pain with any of those motions."

The average age of onset for frozen shoulder is 55, and the condition is about four times more common in women, according to Stuek.

Frozen shoulder can occur if the shoulder sits still for a long period of time, such as after an arm injury or surgery, Mayo Clinic noted.

People with diabetes are also more susceptible, Stuek added, as the excess sugar in the bloodstream can increase the risk of inflammatory conditions.

Those with thyroid conditions or high cholesterol — or those who have had cancer around the shoulder area or the breast — are also at a higher risk.

Tips to relieve frozen shoulder

Throughout the gradual stages of frozen shoulder, Stuek recommends moving the body and seeking physical therapy to alleviate symptoms.

"One of my favorite exercises is called pendulum swings, which is where you're standing upright, leaning over to that side and moving your arm in little circles," she said, adding that it's most effective during a warm shower in the morning after waking up.

The expert also suggests taking ibuprofen or another anti-inflammatory medication for pain relief.

Some doctors may also prescribe a low-dose steroid or cortisone injections to gain more movement.

If frozen shoulder is suspected, Stuek recommends seeing a professional for an official diagnosis.

Decreased motion could also be caused by arthritis, she noted, which can be confirmed by an X-ray.

"Oftentimes, people have injuries to their rotator cuff, and that can also mimic [frozen shoulder] because they're not moving it, and it's also really painful," Stuek said.

For those who have been diagnosed with frozen shoulder, the doctor encourages them to be patient, as healing "does take time."