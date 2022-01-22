Washington bill seeks to criminalize use or sale of fake vaccine cards

A lawmaker in Washington state wants to make it a crime to use or sell a fake COVID-19 vaccination card.

Northwest News Network reports that the measure, sponsored by Democratic state Sen. Jesse Salomon of Shoreline, would make it a misdemeanor to use a forged or falsified COVID-19 vaccination document.

It would also make it a class C felony punishable by up to five years in prison and a $10,000 fine to sell or transfer false COVID-19 vaccine cards.

The state of New York has a similar law on the books.

King County, the state’s most populous, requires proof of vaccination or a negative test to eat at bars and restaurants or to enter venues like gyms and theaters. Statewide, vaccination verification or a negative test is required to attend large indoor and outdoor gatherings.