US sees record daily COVID-19 cases totaling over 1M

US has reported more than 56M confirmed cases since start of pandemic

By Julia Musto | Fox News
More than 1 million people in the U.S. were diagnosed with COVID-19 on Monday. 

According to data from the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center, 1,082,549 cases were tallied, a "record high." 

Since the start of the pandemic, the U.S. has reported more than 56 million confirmed cases and 827,748 deaths. 

Bloomberg News, citing data from the university as well as its own, reported Tuesday that the number of daily cases is almost double the previous record set last week. 

Passengers queue up to pass through the north security checkpoint Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, in the main terminal of Denver International Airport in Denver. 

Passengers queue up to pass through the north security checkpoint Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, in the main terminal of Denver International Airport in Denver.  (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

"It is also more than twice the case count seen anywhere else at any time since the pandemic began more than two years ago. The highest number outside the U.S. came during India’s delta surge, when more than 414,000 people were diagnosed on May 7, 2021," the outlet said

The omicron and delta variants have driven a recent surge of infections around the country and hospitalizations are on the rise in several states. 

Officials and health authorities have urged Americans to get vaccinated and boosted to protect themselves against the strains. 

Some state leaders have reintroduced indoor mask mandates and schools have pivoted to remote testing and instruction

Thousands of airline flights have been canceled since the holidays, largely due to COVID-19-induced staffing shortages and bad weather. 

PCR test lines have wrapped around New York City blocks and rapid antigen tests are increasingly hard to find in local drugstores and big-box retailers alike.

About 68.8 million Americans have received a booster dose of the vaccine and 205.8 million are fully vaccinated, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

