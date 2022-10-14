US extends COVID public health emergency weeks after Biden declared pandemic 'over'

The U.S. on Thursday extended the public health emergency status for the COVID-19 pandemic, weeks after President Biden's controversial remarks declaring the pandemic was "over."

The move extends the order through Jan. 11, 2023, as health officials warn once more of a winter surge.

In recent weeks, children have returned to schools, and state and local leaders have loosened or done away with coronavirus-related restrictions.

Across the U.S., daily cases, hospitalizations and deaths have fallen.

FEDERAL JUDGE CONSIDERS WHETHER TO BLOCK BIDEN STUDENT LOAN HANDOUT

According to the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center, there have been nearly 64,000 cases and over 650 deaths in the past day.

The first public health emergency was declared in January 2020 and has been renewed every 90 days since.

Former President Donald Trump declared a national emergency that year to free up $50 billion in federal aid.

The declaration of a public health emergency has enabled the emergency authorization of vaccines, testing and treatment.

FDA AUTHORIZES BIVALENT COVID BOOSTERS FOR YOUNG CHILDREN

This year, however, as the Biden administration asks Congress for billions more in pandemic funding — announcing student debt relief and citing strains associated with the pandemic — Republicans have pushed back and pressed to end the emergency.

The federal government stopped sending free COVID-19 tests in the mail, saying the program had run out of money.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The administration has said it would provide 60 days' notice before it ends the public health emergency.

Reuters and The Associated Press contributed to this report.