Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Coronavirus
Published

US extends COVID public health emergency weeks after Biden declared pandemic 'over'

Health officials are warning of a winter surge

Julia Musto
By Julia Musto | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for October 14 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for October 14

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The U.S. on Thursday extended the public health emergency status for the COVID-19 pandemic, weeks after President Biden's controversial remarks declaring the pandemic was "over." 

The move extends the order through Jan. 11, 2023, as health officials warn once more of a winter surge. 

In recent weeks, children have returned to schools, and state and local leaders have loosened or done away with coronavirus-related restrictions.

Across the U.S., daily cases, hospitalizations and deaths have fallen. 

FEDERAL JUDGE CONSIDERS WHETHER TO BLOCK BIDEN STUDENT LOAN HANDOUT

White House COVID-19 Response Coordinator Ashish Jha speaks during the daily briefing at the White House in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday.

White House COVID-19 Response Coordinator Ashish Jha speaks during the daily briefing at the White House in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

According to the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center, there have been nearly 64,000 cases and over 650 deaths in the past day. 

The first public health emergency was declared in January 2020 and has been renewed every 90 days since.

Former President Donald Trump declared a national emergency that year to free up $50 billion in federal aid.

President Biden speaks about infrastructure investments at the LA Metro, D Line (Purple) Extension Transit Project — Section 3 in Los Angeles on Thursday.

President Biden speaks about infrastructure investments at the LA Metro, D Line (Purple) Extension Transit Project — Section 3 in Los Angeles on Thursday. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

The declaration of a public health emergency has enabled the emergency authorization of vaccines, testing and treatment.

FDA AUTHORIZES BIVALENT COVID BOOSTERS FOR YOUNG CHILDREN

This year, however, as the Biden administration asks Congress for billions more in pandemic funding — announcing student debt relief and citing strains associated with the pandemic — Republicans have pushed back and pressed to end the emergency.

DeMarcus Hicks, a recent graduate of nursing school working as a contractor with the Federal Emergency Management Agency, administers a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine booster shot in Federal Way, Washington, on Dec. 20, 2021.

DeMarcus Hicks, a recent graduate of nursing school working as a contractor with the Federal Emergency Management Agency, administers a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine booster shot in Federal Way, Washington, on Dec. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

The federal government stopped sending free COVID-19 tests in the mail, saying the program had run out of money.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The administration has said it would provide 60 days' notice before it ends the public health emergency.

Reuters and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Julia Musto is a reporter for Fox News and Fox Business Digital. 