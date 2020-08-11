University removes coronavirus sex advice after tips 'ridiculed' online

The University of Georgia’s (UGA) Health Center’s sexual health page recently posted and then removed sex advice for students during the novel coronavirus pandemic after the tips were “mocked” and “ridiculed” online, a spokesperson for the university said.

“You are your safest sex partner. Practice solo sex or limit the number of sexual partners you have,” the advice began, per a screenshot posted to the social media platform Reddit. “The virus has been found in semen and feces of people with COVID-19. We do not know if COVID-19 can be spread through vaginal or anal sex,” another read.

CORONAVIRUS FOUND IN SEMEN OF MALE CORONAVIRUS PATIENTS, CHINESE RESEARCHERS SAY

“Consider wearing a face mask during sex. Heavy breathing and panting can further spread the virus, and wearing a mask can reduce the risk,” read a third tip.

The advice was also posted to Facebook and other social media platforms, after which time it was removed because the information was "mocked, ridiculed and criticized,” UGA spokesman Greg Trevor told the Athens Banner-Herald.

“The information was consistent with language that appears on multiple health and medical sites across the country, including the Mayo Clinic. However, when the information was mocked, ridiculed and criticized on social media, we decided to take it down,” he said.

As the outlet noted, other universities and health agencies have posted similar guidance, such as the University of Maryland Medical System and the New York City Department of Health.

"If you have met someone online and want to meet without danger, keeping it online is the safest way to date. You can communicate through phone calls, video chats or other online methods," University of Maryland health officials advise, in part.

Universities aside, a top official in at least one country has also pushed for safe-sex practices amid the coronavirus.

INHALED DRUG SHOWS PROMISE IN CORONAVIRUS TREATMENT: STUDY

In May, a senior medical expert in Thailand advised virus survivors to wait at least 30 days before having sex again. At the time, Veerawat Manosutthi, a senior medical expert at the Thai Disease Control Department, advised the 30-day hold-off and also implored men to use a condom after that time.

In addition to abstaining from sex, the Thai medical expert also said survivors should hold off from kissing for the same amount of time, as the coronavirus mainly spreads from person-to-person through infectious respiratory droplets.