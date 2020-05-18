UK woman, 102, beats coronavirus: 'A miracle recovery'

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

A 102-year-old woman who according to her family was given less than two hours to live at one point after contracting the novel coronavirus has made a “miracle recovery.” Catherine “Kitt” Grace, who once worked with Winston Churchill, was first hospitalized with COVID-19 in April, SWNS reported.

“At one point, we were told Auntie Kitt wouldn’t make it through the night and then she might not live for another two hours,” Marie Nebard, the woman’s cousin, told the news outlet. “The thought of her dying like this was unimaginable but then I got a call saying she had made a miracle recovery and I wouldn’t believe what I was hearing.”

Grace, of Essex, was hospitalized at Pindersfields Hospital in Wakefield, where relatives said goodbye via a video call. However, relatives said the staff at the hospital saved her life.

“I was expecting to hear that Auntie Kitt has died, but I was instead told Kitt had made a miracle recovery, I was in absolute shock,” Nebard told SWNS, of a late-night phone call. “She was dying on Monday and then by Wednesday she was sat up in bed having a cup of coffee and a bowl of Weetabix – she’s amazing.”

Nebard said that once her aunt was released from the hospital, staff at the care facility where she lives threw her a “welcome back party,” and that the family was planning a “social distance” visit to celebrate with her.

“Me and the family are all so happy Auntie Kitt is well again, she is the most amazingly resilient woman and the backbone of us all,” Nebard told SWNS.

While the elderly are considered to be one of the most at-risk populations for COVID-19 complications, there have been several reports of patients over 100 making against-the-odds recoveries. Two women in New Jersey, a 108-year-old and a 105-year-old, are among the survivors.

Sylvia Goldscholl, the 108-year-old, told News 12 New Jersey that the virus is “very dangerous,” but that she “survived everything because I was determined to survive.”