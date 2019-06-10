Tyson recalls ready-to-eat chicken fritters after complaints of 'hard plastic' in product

Tyson Foods, Inc. has issued a recall for 190,757 pounds of ready-to-eat chicken fritters that were distributed to foodservice locations nationwide after the company received complaints from schools about hard plastic found in the product. The items, which were produced on Feb. 28, 2019, were packaged in 8.2-lb. bags which were bundled in 32.81-lb. cases.

According to a recall notice posted June 7 on the Food Safety and Inspection Service website, the products are labeled “FULLY COOKED, WHOLE GRAIN GOLDEN CRISPY CHICKEN CHUNK FRITTERS-CN” and have a case code of 0599NHL02. The products bear establishment number P-1325 inside the USDA mark of inspection.

The items were not available for sale at retail locations and were not part of the National School Lunch Program. The FSIS said it was notified on June 5 by Tyson Foods, and that it is concerned that affected products may be in the freezer for storage.

Last month, the company said it was going to install metal detecting devices to ensure product safety following the recall of nearly 12 million pounds of frozen, ready-to-eat chicken strips over consumer complaints of contamination.