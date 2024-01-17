Expand / Collapse search
Health Newsletter

Twin diet experiment, Alzheimer's breakthrough, and 10 hidden carcinogens

And more of the top Fox News Health stories and videos from the past week

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
Twins eating meat and fruit

In March 2022, 22 sets of identical adult twins participated in a randomized clinical trial in which one twin adopted a vegan (fully plant-based) diet — and the other ate an omnivorous (meat-eating) diet. (iStock)

THE TWIN EXPERIMENT – 22 sets of identical twins followed different meal plans – vegan and meat-eating. Here's what happened. Continue reading…

ANTI-CANCER DIET – These are the foods to eat and to avoid to reduce cancer risk, according to a doctor and a nutritionist. Continue reading…

‘INHERENT DANGERS’ – These 10 hidden carcinogens could increase your risk of cancer, a doctor warns. Continue reading…

Carcinogens

There are hundreds of different types of cancer, and far more causes. Dr. John Oertle, chief medical director at Envita Medical Centers in Scottsdale, Arizona, shared a list of 10 carcinogens. (iStock)

PLASTIC PROBLEMS – Bottled water contains thousands of tiny plastic particles, a study found. Here's what you should know. Continue reading…

ASK A DOC – When does a cough become worrisome? Dr. Whitney Hardy, family medicine physician at Ochsner Health in Louisiana, gives an expert answer. Continue reading…

‘THIS IS WILD’ – A Florida man played the guitar while doctors removed his brain tumor. The doctor and patient describe the experience... Continue reading…

Patient playing guitar during surgery

The neurological team from the Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine asked Christian Nolen to play guitar during his surgery so that they could evaluate and protect his manual dexterity. (Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center at U. of Miami Miller School of Medicine)

DEMENTIA DRIVERS – These 15 factors contribute to cognitive decline, a new report revealed. Continue reading…

SMART SCREENINGS – These 8 health screenings should be on your calendar for 2024, according to doctors. Continue reading…

ALZHEIMER'S BREAKTHROUGH – A new therapy for Alzheimer's patients has shown potential in the first human trials at the West Virginia University Rockefeller Neuroscience Institute. Here's what doctors have to say. Continue reading…

Ultrasound MRI

An Alzheimer’s patient undergoes focused ultrasound treatment with the WVU RNI team. (Rockefeller Neuroscience Institute (RNI) at West Virginia University (WVU))

This article was written by Fox News staff.