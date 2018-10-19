Trader Joe's recalls salads over salmonella, listeria concerns

Trader Joe’s has issued a recall for three variations of its popular ready-to-eat salads over concerns that they may be contaminated with listeria or salmonella. The recall covers store locations in nine states and concerns Trader Jose’s Mexicali Inspired Salad, Trader Joe’s BBQ Flavored Chicken Salad and Trader Joe’s Field Fresh Chopped Salad with Grilled Chicken Breast.

According to a posting on the Trader Joe’s website, the affected ingredient in the salads is corn, and the affected salads are all marked with a “best by” date between Oct. 15 and 20. The impacted products are sold in Colorado, Indiana, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas, Washington and New Mexico.

RAT-SPREAD LASSA VIRUS THAT CAUSES UNCONTROLLED BLEEDING KILLS OVER 100 IN NIGERIA

Listeria is a serious infection caused by consuming contaminated food and causes an estimated 1,600 illnesses each year, resulting in about 260 deaths. According to the CDC, the infection is most likely to strike in pregnant women, newborns, adults over age 65 or those with a weakened immune system. The same warning applies for salmonella, which causes about 1.2 million illnesses each year, resulting in 23,000 hospitalizations and 450 deaths. The CDC said food is the source for about 1 million of salmonella-related illnesses.

The company’s post said there have been no illnesses reported, and that all affected products were removed from sale and destroyed. Consumers who purchased the products before the recall was issued are encouraged to throw it away or return it for a refund.