Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Health Newsletter
Published

Smart tips to reduce caregiver stress — here's how to cope

And more of the top Fox News Health stories and videos from the past week

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Caregiver stress

Nearly 15% of caregivers reported having 14 or more mentally unhealthy days in the past month. Click the article below for stress management tips. (iStock)

SELF-CARE – Protect your mental health while caring for a loved one. Continue reading…

NEW CAR SMELL – Studies found some vehicle chemicals could cause cancer. Continue reading…

HEALTH TECH – Find out how an AI platform could predict 80% of future diabetes cases. Continue reading…

Medical providers - AI tech

A Connecticut-based company aims to reduce the burden of diabetes for patients and doctors. Here's what you need to know. (iStock)

FATAL FUNGAL OUTBREAK – One worker has died amid an outbreak at a Michigan paper mill. Continue reading…

SLIM BY SUMMER? - Health experts offer tips this beach season. Continue reading…

MISSING CANCER CASES – Here's why cases plummeted early on in the COVID pandemic. Continue reading…

cancer patient looks out window

Researchers found that around 200,000 people who had cancer did not receive diagnoses or treatment when the pandemic began in 2020. (iStock)

‘SUPER SEAWEED’ – Nature could provide anti-cancer, anti-diabetic and anti-inflammatory treatments. Continue reading…

BREAST CANCER VACCINE – Meet the Ohio woman who was the first to receive a vaccine in a trial. Continue reading…

AI ADVICE – Is ChatGPT a reliable source for medical questions? Researchers investigated. Continue reading…

iphone

ChatGPT answered 25 breast cancer screening questions, but it's "not ready for the real world," researchers say. (Cyberguy.com)

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Health

Fox News Autos

Fox News Entertainment (FOX411)

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

STREAM FOX NATION

Fox Nation

This article was written by Fox News staff.