Smart tips to reduce caregiver stress — here's how to cope
And more of the top Fox News Health stories and videos from the past week
SELF-CARE – Protect your mental health while caring for a loved one. Continue reading…
NEW CAR SMELL – Studies found some vehicle chemicals could cause cancer. Continue reading…
HEALTH TECH – Find out how an AI platform could predict 80% of future diabetes cases. Continue reading…
FATAL FUNGAL OUTBREAK – One worker has died amid an outbreak at a Michigan paper mill. Continue reading…
SLIM BY SUMMER? - Health experts offer tips this beach season. Continue reading…
MISSING CANCER CASES – Here's why cases plummeted early on in the COVID pandemic. Continue reading…
‘SUPER SEAWEED’ – Nature could provide anti-cancer, anti-diabetic and anti-inflammatory treatments. Continue reading…
BREAST CANCER VACCINE – Meet the Ohio woman who was the first to receive a vaccine in a trial. Continue reading…
AI ADVICE – Is ChatGPT a reliable source for medical questions? Researchers investigated. Continue reading…
