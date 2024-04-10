Expand / Collapse search
Health Newsletter

Tips to fight Alzheimer's, plus bird flu concerns and new cancer findings

And more of the top Fox News Health stories and videos from the past week

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
Grandparents with granddaughter

A leading expert in Alzheimer's and related dementia care said that in some cases, the disease can be slowed or even reversed. (iStock)

‘CONNECTION OVER CORRECTION’ – A dementia expert shares her non-traditional approach to handling — and combating — Alzheimer's disease. Continue reading…

COOL CURE? – Ice could be an effective weapon against breast cancer tumors, researchers say. Continue reading…

ACCELERATED AGING – Biological age is a driver of young-onset cancers, a new study reveals. Continue reading…

Young woman with cancer

A new study found that those with a higher biological age had a 42% increased risk of early-onset lung cancer, were 22% more prone to early-onset gastrointestinal cancer, and had a 36% higher risk for early-onset uterine cancer. (iStock)

SKYROCKETING STDs – Sexually transmitted disease rates have risen sharply in a certain age group – and the demographic may surprise you. Continue reading…

DANGEROUS REACTIONS – A pediatric immunologist shares 10 surprising facts about peanut allergies that parents should know. Continue reading…

BIRD FLU FRENZY – The European Union has warned of the potential spread to humans due to a "lack of immune defense." Continue reading…

Bird flu vaccine

As avian influenza (bird flu) continues to spread among wild birds in the European Union, officials are warning of the potential for a future human pandemic. (REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo)

SPOTLIGHT ON CANCER – The White House has declared April 2024 as Cancer Prevention and Early Detection Month. A cancer expert explains the significance. Continue reading…

CONQUERING COLD SORES – Doctors reveal 5 smart tips for reducing unsightly fever blisters. Continue reading…

CRIB CONCERNS – The main sleeping dangers for babies are revealed in a new study. Continue reading…

Baby in crib

Allowing babies to sleep outside their cribs can have life-threatening risks, according to a recent study by the CDC. (iStock)

This article was written by Fox News staff.